Enjoy fascinating portrait and nude masterpieces by Amadeo Modigliani (1884-1920). Born in Livorno, Italy, Modigliani later moved to Paris in 1906. There he was acquainted with many great artists including Pablo Picasso, Juan Gris, and Constantin Brancusi. Inspired by the artworks of Edvard Munch, Paul Cézanne, and Toulouse Lautrec, Modigliani has developed his signature style: portraits and sensual nudes with long, simplified forms, and elongated mask-like faces featuring eyes with no pupils. His famous paintings include series of Reclining Nudes and portraits of Lunia Czechowska, Alice, and Jeanne Hébuterne. His reclining nude painting Nu Couché (sur le côté gauche, nu allongé) was sold for $157 million, making it the top 10 most expensive artworks in the world. Modigliani had little success with his artworks while he was living; however, they started gaining great popularity after his death.

Today, Modigliani’s paintings of ‘women’ are seen to represent women’s confidence and defiance. Their unapologetic stares and poses suggested that these 20th century women were in control of their bodies and lives.



Download and use these public domain Modigliani paintings for free under the CC0 license.