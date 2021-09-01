Considered the “Father of bird study in Australia”, John Gould (1804–1881) is one of the most celebrated publications on ornithology worldwide. His book "Birds of Australia" (1840–1848) illustrated by his wife, Elizabeth Gould (1804–1841) introduced more than 300 new birds to the world. His work also contributed to the much revered Charles Darwin’s book ‘On the Origins of Species’. We digitally enhanced the images from our own facsimile book (1972 Edition, 8 volumes) and they are all available, for free download, under the Creative Commons 0 license.