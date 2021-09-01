Svenska Fåglar
Get up close with nature through one of Scandinavia's finest natural history books. We have digitally enhanced our own original Svenska Fåglar (Swedish Birds) by the von Wright brothers (1929 folio version). This collection of artworks showcases nature painting specifically birds. Now available in printable, high resolution quality they can be downloaded and used for personal or commercial purposes under the CC0 license.
