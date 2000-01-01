Albert Joseph Moore
Albert Joseph Moore (1841-1893), son of portrait painter William Moore, was a British academic and classicist painter, known for draped female figures in luxurious and decadent settings. He was one of the leading artists of Aestheticism, a colourist with great sensitivity. We have digitally enhanced some of his beautiful public domain paintings. These artworks are free to download and use under the CC0 license.
Albert Joseph Moore (1841-1893), son of portrait painter William Moore, was a British academic and classicist painter, known for draped female figures in luxurious and decadent settings. He was one of the leading artists of Aestheticism, a colourist with great sensitivity. We have digitally enhanced some of his beautiful public domain paintings. These artworks are free to download and use under the CC0 license.
12 results