Thiel Gallery
Thiel Gallery, situated in Stockholm, Sweden, is a cultural gem showcasing the private art collection of financier Ernest Thiel, featuring works by prominent artists such as Edvard Munch and Anders Zorn. Nestled in a picturesque setting, the museum offers a serene space to appreciate masterpieces from the late 19th and early 20th centuries.
Thiel Gallery, situated in Stockholm, Sweden, is a cultural gem showcasing the private art collection of financier Ernest Thiel, featuring works by prominent artists such as Edvard Munch and Anders Zorn. Nestled in a picturesque setting, the museum offers a serene space to appreciate masterpieces from the late 19th and early 20th centuries.
105 results