Boston Public Library
Boston Public Library, founded in 1848, is a major research and lending library with a vast collection of books, manuscripts, maps, and other resources, serving the Boston community and beyond. It is the first public library in the United States and one of the largest in the world.
Boston Public Library, founded in 1848, is a major research and lending library with a vast collection of books, manuscripts, maps, and other resources, serving the Boston community and beyond. It is the first public library in the United States and one of the largest in the world.
4,190 results