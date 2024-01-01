Detroit Institute of Arts
The Detroit Institute of Arts, founded in 1885, houses over 65,000 works of art from around the world, including iconic pieces like Diego Rivera's Detroit Industry Murals and Vincent van Gogh's Self-Portrait. It is also renowned for its collection of African American art.
The Detroit Institute of Arts, founded in 1885, houses over 65,000 works of art from around the world, including iconic pieces like Diego Rivera's Detroit Industry Murals and Vincent van Gogh's Self-Portrait. It is also renowned for its collection of African American art.
36 results