Kunstmuseum Basel Museum
Kunstmuseum Basel, founded in 1661, is the oldest public art museum in the world, housing an impressive collection of paintings, sculptures, drawings and prints from the Middle Ages to the present day. It is generally considered to be the most important museum of art in Switzerland.
Kunstmuseum Basel, founded in 1661, is the oldest public art museum in the world, housing an impressive collection of paintings, sculptures, drawings and prints from the Middle Ages to the present day. It is generally considered to be the most important museum of art in Switzerland.
112 results