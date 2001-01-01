Female art nudes and still life by Vilhelm Lundstrøm (1893-1950), a Danish modernist painter. The artworks feature stylized compositions, well-considered bold colors, and decorative expression. Lundstrøm was a major figure in Danish Modernism, and his art had a significant impact on Scandinavian architectural and interior design, including the work of furniture designer Finn Juhl. These public domain paintings have been digitally enhanced and are free to download and use under the CC0 license.