Wilhelm Marstrand
Depiction of middle-class family scenes and historical paintings by Danish Golden Age artist Wilhelm Marstrand (1810-1873). Marstrand was known for his depiction of middle-class family scenes and historical paintings, with a focus on genre painting and literary subjects. He was also a skilled portraitist, often commissioned by European families to create portraits. After spending time in Italy, Marstrand began to incorporate humorous and ironic elements into his narrative paintings and illustrations, offering a unique perspective on Italian folk life. Our collection includes digitally enhanced public domain artworks by Marstrand, all of which are free to download and use under the CC0 license.
