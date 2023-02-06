Landscapes and seascapes by Canadian-American painter Ernest Lawson (1873-1939). Coming from a prominent family, Lawson arrived in the United States in 1888. He enrolled in classes at the Art Students League, studying under John Twachtman, who introduced him to Impressionism. Another interesting fact, in 1894 Lawson shared a Paris studio with novelist W. Somerset Maugham, who is believed to have used Lawson as the inspiration for the character “Frederick Lawson” in his 1915 novel Of Human Bondage. Lawson was a member of the American group The Eight, artists who protested against the narrowness of taste and restrictive exhibition policies of the National Academy of Design. Primarily a landscape painter, he also painted many realistic urban scenes. Falling stylistically between Impressionism and Realism, he is known for his bright colors and expressive brushwork. Enjoy these beautiful artworks that are free to download and use under the CC0 license.