Doménikos Theotokópoulos (1541-1614), known as El Greco, ‘The Greek’, was the master of Spanish paintings. Most of his work are commissioned in Toledo, Spain. As a Greek descent, he was deeply influenced by the post-Byzantine art. His expressionism style was distinguished from other artists of the time, creating a new interpretations of religious subject matter. Besides, he was also the supporter of the Counter-Reformation in Spain. He paved the way from traditional naturalistic approaches into a new artistic dialogue, which emphasized culling from emotion, inner drama, and bold new renditions of color and free flowing figuration. He paved the way from traditional naturalistic approaches into a new artistic dialogue, which emphasized culling from emotion, inner drama, and bold new renditions of color and free flowing figuration. His holy paintings are made available for you to download under the CC0 license.