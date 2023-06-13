A French painter and printmaker Jean-Édouard Vuillard (1868-1940) was a member of ‘Les Nabis’ group, a group of avant garde artists. His artistic practice often consist of warm atmospheres in his home and studio drawn from everyday life. Vuillard studied small brushstrokes and broken paint application. Symbolic use of colour and shape to represent non-verbal feelings. His colors are flat on the canvas, but emphasize more on the texture and patterns giving off a dreamy, hallucinatory sensation. His notable works are now in the public domain and made them available for you to download under the creative commons 0 license.