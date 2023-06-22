Wladyslaw Theodor Benda (1873-1948) was a renowned Polish painter, illustrator, and designer. He received art education in Poland and Austria before eventually settling in the United States. Benda made a name for himself as a talented graphic artist, creating stunning illustrations for well-known magazines like Ladies' Home Journal, Collier's, McCall's, and Good Housekeeping. His artwork often depicted women in a captivating and enigmatic manner, showcasing their beauty and allure. These Wladyslaw Theodor Benda artworks are made available for you free to download under the CC0 license.