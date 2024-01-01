Eugène Atget
Eugène Atget (1857-1927) was a pioneer of documentary photography, best known for capturing the architecture and streets of Paris. Many of his iconic black and white images showcase Parisian streets and lifestyle in their original, pre-modernization state, offering a glimpse into the city's past. We've digitally enhanced some of his fascinating photographs for you to enjoy under the CC0 license.
