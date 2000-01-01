Théophile Alexandre Steinlen
Théophile Alexandre Steinlen (1859–1923) was a Swiss-born French Art Nouveau painter and printmaker best known for his prolific illustrations and posters. Working mainly in Paris, Steinlen's artworks often portrayed the bustling street life of the city, with a particular fondness for capturing cats in various forms and moods.
