Ladislav Mednyánszky
Ladislav Mednyánszky (1852 - 1919) was a prominent figure in Hungarian art at the turn of the twentieth century. He spent his life traveling Europe and focused his work on themes surrounding the working class and rural landscapes. We have curated a selection of his vintage paintings, sketches, and landscapes for exploration and inspiration for your own design projects.
