Peer into the early twentieth century through the lens of Milos Dohnány (1904-1944), a pioneering figure in Slovak photography. Dohnány's work, celebrated for its avant-garde style and insightful commentary on society's swift urban and modern metamorphosis, offers a unique glimpse into an era of significant change. His photography, a blend of the avant-garde and a keen eye for the evolving societal landscape, captured the essence of a world in transition.