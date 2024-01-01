Gordon Onslow Hilbury Burt
Gordon Onslow Hilbury Burt (1893-1968) was an innovative photographer pioneering the use of photography for advertising purposes in New Zealand. His techniques include capturing consumer products with superimposition and montage effects, and one of his major clients during the Depression era was the General Motors Corporation. We've digitally enhanced some of his beautiful photographs for you to enjoy under the CC0 license.
Gordon Onslow Hilbury Burt (1893-1968) was an innovative photographer pioneering the use of photography for advertising purposes in New Zealand. His techniques include capturing consumer products with superimposition and montage effects, and one of his major clients during the Depression era was the General Motors Corporation. We've digitally enhanced some of his beautiful photographs for you to enjoy under the CC0 license.
59 results