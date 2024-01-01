History of the Birds of Brazil
Histoire des oiseaux du Brésil or The History of the Birds of Brazil (1819–1893) by Jean Théodore features 47 vibrant illustrations of Brazilian birds, showcasing their habitats and plumage. This work remains a valuable resource for ornithologists and art enthusiasts to this day.
Histoire des oiseaux du Brésil or The History of the Birds of Brazil (1819–1893) by Jean Théodore features 47 vibrant illustrations of Brazilian birds, showcasing their habitats and plumage. This work remains a valuable resource for ornithologists and art enthusiasts to this day.
47 results