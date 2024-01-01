Monograph of the Paradiseidae
The Monograph of the Paradiseidae and Ptilonorhynchidae (1891–1898) by Richard Bowdler Sharpe (1847-1909) examines birds of paradise and bowerbirds, focusing on their habitats and vibrant appearances. The collection provides vivid illustrations for the study of ornithology. Discover our digitally enhanced The Monograph of the Paradiseidae design resources here.
