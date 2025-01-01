Icones Aroidearum
Icones Aroidearum (1857) by Heinrich Wilhelm Schott features 40 hand-colored lithographic plates, showcasing beautiful details of flowering plant species in the family Araceae from his botanical studies. This collection is available to download for free under the CC0 license.
