Zoological Sketches
Zoological Sketches (1857-1867) by Joseph Wolf (1820-1899) consists of two volumes with 100 plates of detailed lithographs of zoo animals at Regent's Park in London. Wolf sketched the animals in their enclosure, making sure to get the true character of the animal, enhanced with an ideal natural environment. Enjoy these animal illustration for free under the CC0 license.
