Album Benary
Album Benary by Ernst Benary (1819-1893) is a historic botanical catalog showcasing vibrant, detailed illustrations of vegetables and herbs cultivated by the Benary seed company in the 19th century. Discover our digitally enhanced Album Benary design resources here.
