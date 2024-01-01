Flore d'Amérique
Flore d'Amérique or Flora of America (1843–1846) by Étienne Denisse showcases a rich collection of 180 remarkable illustrations of flowers, fruits, and plants. This work highlights the botanical diversity of the Americas through detailed and vibrant illustrations.
