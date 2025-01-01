The Floral Magazine
The Floral Magazine; comprising figures and descriptions of popular garden flowers (1861–1881) includes hand-colored lithographs of flowers. These lithographs, part of a 19th-century publication celebrating the beauty of flowers, highlight the timeless elegance and vibrancy of the natural world. This collection is available to download for free under the CC0 license.
1,036 results