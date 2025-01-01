Bernard Gotfryd
Bernard Gotfryd (1924–2016) was a Polish-American photographer and Holocaust survivor. He worked as a Newsweek photographer in New York for over 30 years, capturing late 20th-century American pop culture, iconic figures, and political moments. Enjoy his captivating photographs, available under the CC0 license.
481 results