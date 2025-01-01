Jules Chéret (1836–1932) was a French painter and lithographer known as a master of poster art. Chéret’s vibrant colors, dynamic flowing lines, and lively compositions captured the spirit of Parisian nightlife and entertainment. During the Belle Époque period, he was called the "father of modern women's liberation" due to his portrayal of women as free-spirited, liberated, and independent figures. We have gathered Chéret’s public domain posters available for free download under the CC0 license.