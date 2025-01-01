Louis Rhead
Louis John Rhead (1857–1926) was an English-American artist and illustrator who emigrated to the United States in 1883. Renowned for his vibrant Art Nouveau designs, he created posters for commercial projects, various magazines, and publications such as the New York Sun and the New York Journal. Rhead's Art Nouveau posters are available for free download under the Creative Commons 0 license.
