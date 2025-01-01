Eugène Grasset
Eugène Grasset (1845–1917) was a French artist known for his pivotal role in the Art Nouveau movement. Renowned for his posters, stained glass designs, and book illustrations, he often incorporated floral motifs. Grasset's intricate style with flowing lines and vibrant colors, made a lasting impact on the aesthetic of the Art Nouveau era, including graphic arts, furniture, textiles, and decorative design.
