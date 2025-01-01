Descrizioni Degli Animali: Corrispondenti Alle Cinquanta Figure Continente in Questo, Volume 1-4, by Innocente Alessandri (1741–1803), is an illustrated work showcasing hundreds of fascinating animal depictions. The engravings in Descrizioni Degli Animali capture the beauty and diversity of the animal kingdom. We have gathered the full edition of illustrations, they are free download under a Creative Commons license.