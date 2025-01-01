Tiziano Vecellio (ca. 1488 or 1490–1567), known as Titian, was a master of the Italian Renaissance and one of the most influential Venetian artists of the 16th century. Renowned for his innovative use of color and light, he made significant contributions to all major areas of Renaissance art, including altarpieces (Assumption of the Virgin), portraits, mythological scenes (Venus of Urbino), and pastoral landscapes with figures.