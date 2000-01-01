Mary Cassatt (1844–1926) was an American painter who lived most of her life in France. She was part of the Impressionist movement and was friends with other famous artists like Edgar Degas, Paul Cezanne, and Claude Monet. Cassatt was interested in showing women's perspectives in her artwork. She often painted scenes of women socializing and having tea in gardens, as well as showing the private lives of women. One of her well-known artworks, "Maternal Caress," depicts the special bond between a mother and her child. Feel free to download and utilize these artworks under the CC0 license.