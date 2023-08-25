Jack Delano
Jack Delano (1914-1997), a Ukrainian-born photographer, immigrated to the US and became a noted photojournalist. He worked as a documentary photographer for the US government and highlighted the cultural and social patterns of the poor and working class in his work.
