John Vachon (1914 - 1975) was a world-traveling American photographer. He is most remembered for his photographs for the Farm Security Administration (FSA) and Look magazine. Roy Stryker, the chief of FSA, encouraged him to take pictures by lending him a camera. Walker Evans, fellow FSA photographer, also taught him how to use a large-format camera. Vachon quickly grew his own photographic skills and became a member of the FSA's regular photographic staff. He produced memorable documentary series in the Plains states.