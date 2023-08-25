Ben Shahn
Ben Shahn (1898-1969) was a Lithuanian-American painter, photographer, and social realist graphic artist. He is best known for his documentary photographs of the Great Depression, which he took while traveling with Walker Evans and Dorothea Lange. Shahn's photographs often focused on the human cost of poverty and social injustice.
