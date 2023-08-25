Edwin Locke
Edwin Locke (1898-1982) was an American photographer. He's most known for his association with the Farm Security Administration (FSA) during the 1930s. Locke was part of the FSA's small group of photographers, including the more widely recognized figures like Dorothea Lange, Walker Evans, and Gordon Parks, who were tasked with capturing images that depicted the hardships of the rural poor during the Great Depression.
Edwin Locke (1898-1982) was an American photographer. He's most known for his association with the Farm Security Administration (FSA) during the 1930s. Locke was part of the FSA's small group of photographers, including the more widely recognized figures like Dorothea Lange, Walker Evans, and Gordon Parks, who were tasked with capturing images that depicted the hardships of the rural poor during the Great Depression.