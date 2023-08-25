Barbara Wright
Barbara Wright captured these lively vintage Black and White photographs of rural and urban life during the Great Depression. Wright's portrayal of the common men, wage-earners, and farmers gave us a glimpse into the American spirit in poverty-stricken America.
Barbara Wright captured these lively vintage Black and White photographs of rural and urban life during the Great Depression. Wright's portrayal of the common men, wage-earners, and farmers gave us a glimpse into the American spirit in poverty-stricken America.