Pauline Ehrlich
Pauline Ehrlich is a pioneering female photographer, along with Dorothea Lange, employed by the U.S. government from 1935 to 1944. Among her works are snapshots of rural life in Pennsylvania, as well as striking visuals showcasing equipment and wartime bombing planes utilized during World War II.
Pauline Ehrlich is a pioneering female photographer, along with Dorothea Lange, employed by the U.S. government from 1935 to 1944. Among her works are snapshots of rural life in Pennsylvania, as well as striking visuals showcasing equipment and wartime bombing planes utilized during World War II.