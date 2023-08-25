Maclaugharie
Browse through a captivating war history collection captured by Maclaugharie. This vintage black and white collection consists of historical snapshots of D-Day rallies across prominent New York locations, including Madison Square and Times Square.
Browse through a captivating war history collection captured by Maclaugharie. This vintage black and white collection consists of historical snapshots of D-Day rallies across prominent New York locations, including Madison Square and Times Square.