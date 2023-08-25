Office of War Information
From 1942 to 1945, the Office of War Information (OWI) produced a rich array of photographs, chronicling the everyday lives of Americans during World War II. Spearheaded by significant figures like John Vachon, these images provide a candid and comprehensive visual documentation of the U.S. during this pivotal era.
