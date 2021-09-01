Beautiful Japanese woodblock prints of birds in their natural habitat from our own original Pictorial Monograph of Birds (1885) by Numata Kashu (1838–1901). A Japanese painter who merged the contemporary enthusiasm towards the woodblock prints. The book is well loved by naturalists and rare book enthusiasts. Most of the surviving books were reprints of a rare 1930s facsimile of Kashu's works. Download them for free under the CC0 license. They would be great as vintage posters or as classic interior decoration.