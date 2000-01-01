Mary Vaux Walcott (1860–1940), also known as the "Audubon of Botany," created beautiful hand-drawn flower illustrations. She loved painting flowers from a young age and became passionate about botany and painting during trips to the Rocky Mountains. Mary's talent for capturing the rare blooming mountain arnica made her focus on botanical illustrations. She was also a mountain climber and photographer who loved exploring the Canadian Rockies. In 1933, she was elected president of the Society of Woman Geographers. You can download and use her artworks for free under the CC0 license.