Jacques Lauren–tAgasse (1767–1849) was a Swiss animal and landscape painter. He attended a veterinary school in Paris where he familiarized himself with the anatomy of horses and other animals. Because of his interest in animal anatomy, his artworks are very naturalistic and interpreted with a dreamy passion for the countryside. Laurent–Agasse led a simple and down-to-earth life until his death. We have digitally enhanced some of his paintings in this collection and they are free to download under the CC0 license.