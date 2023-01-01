Charles Melville Scammon
Drawn from the observation of a whaleman himself, Charles Melville Scammon’s "Natural History of the Cetaceans and other Marine Mammals of the Western Coast of North America" (1872) is an important book not to miss in whaling history. This collection of black and white sketches of diverse subspecies of American whales is without a doubt a classic piece of work. Feel free to download these public domain drawings to use without any restrictions.
Drawn from the observation of a whaleman himself, Charles Melville Scammon’s "Natural History of the Cetaceans and other Marine Mammals of the Western Coast of North America" (1872) is an important book not to miss in whaling history. This collection of black and white sketches of diverse subspecies of American whales is without a doubt a classic piece of work. Feel free to download these public domain drawings to use without any restrictions.