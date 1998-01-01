The Natural History of British Fishes
Colorful lithographs from the The Natural History of British Fishes: Including scientific and general descriptions of the most interesting species (1802) by Edward Donovan (1768–1837). A writer, natural history illustrator and amateur zoologist, his drawings on the collections of other naturalists still remain as a reference to biology. In this public domain collection, you will find high resolution vintage aquatic creature images, all available for free to download without any restrictions.
