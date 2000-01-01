Slow Life Gardening Shoot
She wasn't afraid of getting her hands dirty, cultivating the land and growing her own organic produce. A dream come true of slow life living in a farm house at the English countryside. Her garden was full of vegetables and herbs, ready to be harvested, prepared and preserved. Fully self sustainable, far from the hustle and bustle of the big city. Her new normal was the perfect kind of normal
She wasn't afraid of getting her hands dirty, cultivating the land and growing her own organic produce. A dream come true of slow life living in a farm house at the English countryside. Her garden was full of vegetables and herbs, ready to be harvested, prepared and preserved. Fully self sustainable, far from the hustle and bustle of the big city. Her new normal was the perfect kind of normal
74 results