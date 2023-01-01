Histoire des Plantes Grasses
Cactus and succulent illustrations from "Histoire des Plantes Grasses" (1799) by one of the finest and most famous botanical illustrators of all time, Pierre-Joseph Redouté. Redouté was a Flemish artist and botanist renowned for his exquisite watercolor paintings of botanical and native plant species. These digitally enhanced botanical illustrations are free to download under the CC0 license.
