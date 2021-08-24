Take a glimpse into the 19th-century Yorkshire in George Walker's (1781–1856) The Costume of Yorkshire (1814). This collection of beautiful public domain illustrations offers insights into costumes, occupations and the ways of life back then. One image also features the first published illustration of a locomotive built by Murray & Blenkinsop in 1812. All artworks in this collection are free to download under the CC0 license for both personal and commercial use.