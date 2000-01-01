Floreal Dessins & Coloris Nouveaux
Beautiful Art Deco and Art Nouveau vintage patterns from our own edition of Floreal Dessins & Coloris Nouveaux by 20th century French artist Émile-Alain Séguy (E.A. Séguy). These brightly colored patterns of flowers and plants are great for creative projects, and this compilation can be downloaded under the CC0 license without any usage restrictions
